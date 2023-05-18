Cass County Fire Chief Jerry Maxson arrested for drunk driving

May 17—Cass County Fire District No. 1 Chief Jerry Maxson was charged for operating a vehicle while intoxicated last week in White County.

Maxson was stopped by a White County Sheriff's Deputy on Wednesday, May 10. He was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors — Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person and Operating a Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration Equivalent to at Least .08 but Less than .15.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by WFLI News 18 in Lafayette said Maxson was slurring his speech and had trouble maintaining balance during the late nigh stop. Maxson allegedly failed a breathalyzer test.

Messages were left to the Cass County Fire District Board and the White County Prosecutor's Office.

Maxson posted a $500 cash bond on May 11 and made an appearance in White County Superior Court on May 12. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 19 and the bench trial is set for 8 a.m. September 7, both with Judge Brad Woolley.

Maxson is represented by Logansport attorney Brad Rozzi.