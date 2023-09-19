Cass County K9 hospitalized after assault with metal pipe

Sep. 18—CASS LAKE — A 27-year-old Cass Lake man has been charged after allegedly assaulting people with an ax and hitting a sheriff's office K9 with a pipe on Sunday afternoon in Cass Lake.

According to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, at 4:55 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, dispatch received 911 calls of an assault in progress at a home in Wilkinson Township, rural Cass Lake.

Deputies responded and learned that 27-year-old Kyote Windom, of Cass Lake, had been assaulting people with an ax in the area before leaving the area.

Law enforcement met with two victims, both men, who were injured but did not need medical aid, the release said.

Deputies began to search the area for Windom, who was quickly located nearby.

While attempting to take him into custody, Deputy Ryan Huston deployed his K9 partner, Ryker. Windom then swung a large metal pipe, striking K9 Ryker twice in the head, causing significant injury to the dog before he was taken into custody, the release said.

According to the Crow Wing County Jail's custody list, Windom's charges include second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fifth-degree assault for fear of bodily harm or death, killing or causing great or substantial bodily harm to a public safety dog, obstructing legal process and fleeing a peace officer.

K9 Ryker was transported to a Twin Cities emergency veterinarian hospital and is receiving treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

"Ryker is a 6-year-old German Shepard who has served with Deputy Huston and the Cass County Sheriff's Office for four years," the release said. "Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he is treated and recovers from this injury."