Cass County man arrested for child molestation

Jan. 9—A 38-year-old man was arrested for sex crimes against a minor following a brief altercation with Cass County Sheriff's Deputies on Friday, Jan. 5.

Detective Scott Turney of the Sheriff's Office conducted the criminal investigation and forwarded his findings to the Cass County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of criminal charges. Subsequently an arrest warrant and search warrant were issued for 38-year-old Scott E. Vanarsdale of rural Cass County.

When officers attempted to serve the arrest and search warrants at Vanarsdale's residence on Lewisburg Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. January 5, an altercation between deputies and the suspect occurred. Vanarsdale was taken into custody following the altercation after a taser was used to gain his compliance.

Vanarsdale was incarcerated for the following charges:

—Two counts of Child Molesting-Level I Felony;

—Two counts of Sexual Battery- Level 6 Felony;

—Neglect of a Dependent-Level 6 Felony;

—Criminal Confinement-Level 6 Felony;

—Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor- Class A Misdemeanor;

—Resisting Law Enforcement-Class A Misdemeanor.

The Logansport Police Department, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Cass County Prosecutor's Office and the Indiana Department of Child Services assisted in the investigation.