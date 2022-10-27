Cass County men charged with August barn burglary

Oct. 27—Two Cass County residents were arrested on Tuesday after an investigation by Indiana State Police and the Cass County Sheriff Department revealed that they were responsible for a burglary that took place on Aug. 2.

According to an ISP press release, Dakota Beebout, 29, and Justin Robinson, 33, allegedly forced entry into a pole barn at the 2400 block of East Wabash River Road and stole equipment and hunting supplies. Damages to the barn and the cost of the stolen items totaled $2,000.

Beebout and Robinson are being charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit burglary and were incarcerated in the Cass County Jail. Beebout was already being held in jail for unrelated charges when the warrants were served, and state police and Cass County sheriff's deputies took Robinson into custody at his home in Logansport.