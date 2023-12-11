Cass County police chase ends in crash, arrest

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after he led deputies on a chase across Cass County early Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 4 a.m., Cass County sheriff’s deputies got word that the Niles Police Department and Berrien County deputies were chasing a vehicle that was about to cross into Cass County. Those deputies joined the chase on M-60 at Yankee Street in Howard Township and continued north on M-60.

When the suspect crossed into Cassopolis village limits, police put down stop sticks. But that did not stop the vehicle and it continued through the village and into Vandalia, where it crashed behind a home on Lakeview Drive in Penn Township, according to Cass County Deputies.

The 41-year-old driver from Indiana, the only one in the vehicle, was taken into custody and turned over to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are still investigating but they say alcohol and drugs do appear to be a factor in the chase and crash.

