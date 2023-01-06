Cass County sees rise in overdose deaths in 2022

Jan. 6—When it comes to drug overdose deaths in Cass County, George Franklin has a bird's eye view. As Cass County Coroner, Franklin watched as overdose deaths within the county rose from three in 2021 to at least 16 in 2022.

"It's devastating," Franklin said.

While there are occasional drug deaths caused by someone accidentally taking too much prescribed medication, Franklin said those are rare compared to overdose deaths from illicit drugs like methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other non-prescription opioids.

Cass County's drug overdose problem extends far beyond the county lines. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 107,622 people died of drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2021. That was a significant increase from the 91,799 drug overdose deaths reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2020.

In Cass County, Franklin said he has seen overdose deaths in every age group from teenagers to people in their sixties. He added that it is difficult to break overdose deaths down by demographics because every single case is unique. That does not make them easier, however.

Franklin told the story of one man who was arrested outside Cass County and separated from his 3-year-old son due to his drug use. After spending a few months in jail, the man was sober for about a year and was granted a weekend with his son by Child Protective Services.

That Friday, the man texted his girlfriend that he planned to use drugs since he had just been drug tested and did not expect to be tested again soon.

"He uses and he dies," Franklin said.

By Sunday afternoon, neighbors noticed that the man's car windows were rolled down even though it was raining. There was no answer when they knocked on the door, but they could hear the then 4-year-old child inside the house. When they opened the door, they found the man dead on the floor and his son without any supervision.

The man had methamphetamine, antidepressants and heroin in his system.

Franklin added that the amount of methamphetamine in the man's body was "unbelievably low." He explained that since the man had not used methamphetamine for about a year, his body's tolerance for the drug decreased. On the day of his overdose, however, the man likely used the same amount of methamphetamine he had been using before his arrest when his tolerance was considerably higher. Franklin suspected the man's lower tolerance ultimately resulted in his death.

"You can die of alcohol poisoning at, I believe it's 0.30%," Franklin said. "When I was on the police department, I saw people who tested in the 0.70s because their body had built up such a resistance to it. It's the same with drug use. Your body builds up a resistance to it. Then you get arrested, you go to jail, you spend a year in jail, and the first thing you do when you get out of jail is go out and use again. You're going to use the same amount that you used when you went to jail, and your body is not used to it again. It hasn't built up that tolerance, and it'll kill you."

Cass County Deputy Coroner Thomas Keller said he often describes what happened to the man in Franklin's story to explain how dangerous it is when people's tolerances are reduced and they do not reduce their drug usage.

"Your last known high is probably going to kill you," Keller said. "Because you've been clean for so long, your body is not used to that."

Just 50 nanograms per milliliter of methamphetamine in a person's blood is a high enough concentration to cause death. However, Franklin has seen multiple regular methamphetamine users with much higher limits.

One man who died in 2022 had a concentration of 980 nanograms per milliliter of methamphetamine in his blood at the time of his death.

"You know he had been a hardcore user if he was still functioning at 980," Franklin said.

A different person whose death was determined to be a suicide last year had a concentration of 814 nanograms per milliliter of methamphetamine in their blood, which is about 16 times over the fatal reporting limit.

"You take somebody like him or the first case. If they go to jail for even six months, then they get out and they think, 'Last time I used two grams, so I need to use two grams again,' it's going to kill them," Franklin said.

The highest concentration of methamphetamine in a deceased person's blood in Cass County this year was 7,693 nanograms per milliliter. That person also had a significant amount of alcohol, amphetamines, sedatives, marijuana and other stimulants in his blood.

Franklin said speaking to that man's mother was very difficult and that she still struggles with her son's death. He added that most families are devastated when they lose loved ones to drugs.

"Death, especially unexpected deaths, it's really difficult," he said. "... There's got to be an answer. There's got to be. I don't know what the solution is, but we've got to find a way to combat (overdose deaths)."