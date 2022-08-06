Cass County Sheriff responds to concern over Batmobile shop raid by Calif. deputies

Aug. 5—The Cass County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Friday afternoon to clarify its involvement in the raid of a Logansport business in July.

The department has faced many questions from community members and media after Fiberglass Freaks owner Mark Racop was served a search warrant by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and later charged with two felonies in California.

"The Cass County Sheriff's Office served only as liaison agency for the California authorities, which is the normal and ordinary practice of the sheriff's office," Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder wrote in the press release. "Cass County is not participating in California's criminal investigation, is not investigating Mr. Racop or his business, Fiberglass Freaks, and has no information upon which to initiate a criminal investigation."

Schroder noted that a San Mateo County Sheriff's deputy with the gang intelligence and narcotics/vehicle theft task force first reached out to the Cass County Sheriff's Office about two months ago.

According to the release, the deputy notified the Cass County Sherriff's Office that his agency was investigating a Cass County resident for financial crimes. He alerted Cass County deputies that the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office might send officers from California to Cass County to investigate further.

The San Mateo deputies arrived in July with signed California court documents and an extraditable arrest warrant signed by a San Mateo court that would have given officers the ability to transport Racop to California.

Cass County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Dale Campbell served as a liaison to the San Mateo deputies. The San Mateo deputies used information from their investigation to obtain an Indiana search warrant. The search was carried out at 602 Erie Ave. on July 19.

According to the release, Racop had legal representation while the warrant was served. A Cass County Sheriff's Office representative was present at the search as a liaison but did not participate or collect evidence.

After the search, Racop willingly gave the San Mateo deputies an interview at the Cass County Sheriff's administrative offices. No Cass County deputies participated in the interview, however, and Racop was not processed in the Cass County Jail. The release stated that the San Mateo deputies contacted the proper authorities in California and modified the extraditable arrest warrant to a non-extradition warrant due to Racop's cooperation.

Schroder said the Cass County Sheriff's Office is not participating in the investigation and does not have intimate knowledge of the details of the case.