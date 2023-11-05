Cass County Sheriff's seek for man who kidnapped drivers at gunpoint

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a man who allegedly overtook a pair of interstate drivers at gunpoint on Saturday.

A person who said they were kidnapped in Lincoln, Nebraska flagged down a driver south of Interstate 80 exit 51 around 5:10 p.m. Saturday, believing another person had been kidnapped as well.

The person said a man with a gun was forcing them to drive to Chicago, though they managed to escape when the suspect instructed the driver to pull off at the exit for Marne (exit 51). The suspect then "pulled a gun" on another vehicle, according to the release and continued eastbound on I-80.

The vehicle is described as a silver, two-door Chevy pickup driven by an older white man with a beard. Their identity is unknown, the release said.

The suspect in question has black trimmed hair, a short stubble beard, and is around 5'10 and about 160 lbs. He is thought to be in his late 20s and 30s and was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans, according to the release.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office requests the public to notify the department if a family member from the surrounding area has not returned home.

This is an ongoing story.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter@NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: A man in Cass County is believed to have been kidnapped on I-80