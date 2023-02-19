Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.29

The board of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.29 per share on the 15th of March. This makes the dividend yield 2.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Cass Information Systems' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Cass Information Systems' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 42.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Cass Information Systems Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.468 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.16. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.5% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Cass Information Systems has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.5% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Cass Information Systems Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in Cass Information Systems stock. Is Cass Information Systems not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

