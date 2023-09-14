Cass Lake Lodge deemed total loss after fire

Sep. 13—CASS LAKE, Minn. — The main cabin at the Cass Lake Lodge has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out there on Tuesday night.

According to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, dispatch received a report at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, of a structure fire at the

Cass Lake Lodge,

located in Pike Bay Township in rural Cass Lake.

Emergency personnel arrived and found the main cabin and lodge facility engulfed in flames.

The cabin was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, the release said.

According to a

Facebook post

from the lodge, it has been deemed a total loss.

"As you're waking up this morning I'm sure you are finding out that the lodge and the mega cabin was on fire," the post read. "Although it was a total loss, we are very grateful no one was hurt. Thanks to the Cass Lake Fire Department and the Bemidji Fire Department for all their help. Please keep us in your prayers as we navigate through this loss."

The fire remains under investigation, with assistance from the Cass Lake Fire Department, the Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office.