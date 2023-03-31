Cass Lake man arrested after traffic stop reveals 194 grams of fentanyl

Mar. 30—CASS COUNTY — A Cass Lake man has been arrested after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 194 grams of fentanyl on Tuesday in Staples.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, at 3:09 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Minnesota State Highway 64 in Ansel Township, rural Staples, for speeding.

A man, later identified as 21-year-old Noel Cortez of Cass Lake, was removed from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and three individually wrapped baggies of white powder were found.

The substance was later determined to be 194 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $19,400.

Cortez was arrested and transported to the Cass County Detention Center with formal charges pending.