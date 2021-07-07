Cass Lake man killed in drive-by shooting

Jul. 7—CASS LAKE — A 34-year-old Cass Lake man is dead after a drive-by shooting early on Monday, July 5, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

At 2:45 a.m. on July 5, the sheriff's office received a report of the shooting in the city of Cass Lake. Deputies on the scene learned that the 34-year-old man was struck by gunfire while in a yard at a house party.

The victim was transported to the Cass Lake Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release said. An autopsy has been scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

An investigation is ongoing, the release said. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Leech Lake Ambulance assisted on the scene.