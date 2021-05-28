Cass Sheriff to lead Youth Ranch

May 27—BRAZIL — Indiana sheriffs recently announced the election of Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder and Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse to help lead their not-for-profit Youth Ranch.

Schroder and Plasse join a volunteer board of 10 other law enforcement executives who oversee the construction and operation of the 62-acre training and recreational retreat for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime. The academy restarts construction and operations next month as COVID-19 conditions continue to subside.

Schroder is also a first-term sheriff, returning to the Cass County department where he began his career while earning his bachelor's degree at DePauw University. After college graduation, Schroder joined the Indiana State Police, where he rose to the rank of major and commanded 37 counties, six posts and 353 police and civilian employees. Schroder is a three-time chair of the Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Executive Board, an Indiana certified EMT, a qualified firefighter I, firefighter II and an arson investigator. Schroder served many years as chief of the Royal Center Volunteer Fire Department and earned his Type III Incident Command certification through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. He is a volunteer at the Pioneer elementary and high school and serves as a 4-H leader and instructor.

Plasse is serving his first term as Vigo County Sheriff, after dedicating 33 years with the Terre Haute Police Department — 11 as chief of police. During his decorated career in THPD's uniform, investigations and juvenile divisions, he was presented many awards for exceptional service, including the Life Saving Medal. Plasse is a criminology graduate of Indiana State University and a retired Sergeant Major with the 38th Infantry Division of the Indiana National Guard. Plasse was deployed twice to Afghanistan and once to Guantanamo Bay during the U.S. war on terror. He is past president of Lodge 85 Fraternal Order of Police and active in the United Way of the Wabash Valley, Boys & Girls Club and other professional and civic organizations.

"As we grow our Youth Ranch board, we look for leaders with demonstrated commitment to their communities, especially their youth," said former Marion County Sheriff John Layton, ISYR board president. "Sheriffs Plasse and Schroder have the professional background and the personal passion to mentor our next generation of law enforcement, bond with our less fortunate and comfort Indiana youth who have suffered from crime."

Schroder and Plasse will serve on the all-volunteer board with Layton, LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd, Ripley County Sheriff Jeff Cumberworth, Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux, Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers, Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen, Grant County Sheriff Reggie Nevels, Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel and Putnam County Sheriff Scott Stockton.

