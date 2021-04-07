Cassandra Gross case: Mother laments unsolved homicide of missing daughter

Apr. 7—Prosecutors plan a full review of the homicide case as a third year passes without an arrest in the disappearance of Cassandra Gross.

District Attorney John Peck said the original prosecutor involved with the case has left his office, and Peck plans to examine the evidence state police have gathered in the Unity woman's disappearance.

"The case is still very actively and intensely being investigated," Peck said. "State police are quite confident that they'll be able to solve the case."

But it's not soon enough for Kathe Gross.

"I've just been trying to get them to take it to trial, and I can't get anybody moving," the Derry Township woman said.

It's been three years since Cassandra Gross called her mother on the afternoon of April 7, 2018. She was driving on Route 30, headed to her apartment after meeting a friend for lunch in Southwest Greensburg. She was never heard from again.

Baxter, her blind, diabetic dog, was found two days later wandering alone in the Beatty Crossroads area. On April 10, 2018, Cassandra's Mitsubishi Outlander was found burned along a rail line near Twin Lakes Park. State police conducted

several searches in the immediate aftermath and in the years since. The case has been classified as a homicide.

Investigators have focused their searches on two properties belonging to Thomas G. Stanko, 50, of Unity, who has been jailed for the past three years on unrelated state and federal charges. Stanko, who at one time dated Gross, has repeatedly maintained his innocence.

Kathe Gross has conducted dozens of searches on her own, hoping to find a clue as to her daughter's whereabouts. Those have since stopped as she now believes investigators have the evidence they need to make an arrest.

"Three years of living in hell, making path after path and I can't find the way," she said.

Troopers recovered 'several items of interest' in May at a Unity property Stanko owns. Details of those items have not been released publicly. Investigators searched a remote, wooded section of a property near Unity Cemetery where Stanko's mother lives.

Prosecutors said in December that they anticipated filing charges in the case. Peck would only say this week that he plans to review the case.

"We certainly haven't forgotten about the victim even though there's been a significant passage" of time, he said.

For Kathe Gross, Wednesday will be especially tough.

"I think about her every day. But on the 7th, I just have to try to get through the day," she said. "The day seems to go on forever and ever."

A county judge in January 2019 declared Cassandra Gross legally dead, determining she was the victim of a homicide after the lead investigator in the case testified behind closed doors. May 17 would be her 55th birthday. Baxter died last year.

"I know they've been working hard and state police have worked hard, but it's time to move," Kathe Gross said.

