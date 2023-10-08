Cassano pleads guilty to 1997 murder, gets 30 years to life in prison

The 26-year-old murder case involving August Cassano is finally over.

Cassano, now 69, pleaded guilty Friday in Richland County Common Pleas Court to aggravated murder and was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

In 1997, he was serving a life sentence at Mansfield Correctional Institution for aggravated murder when he was assigned a new cellmate, Walter Hardy.

A few days later, Cassano killed Hardy by stabbing him 75 times with a prison shank. Hardy suffered wounds to his head, neck, back and chest. Cassano was in prison after he and an accomplice shot a bartender through the heart during a 1976 heist in Akron. He was convicted of aggravated murder and robbery.

Last year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit ruled that Cassano should get a new trial in the local case. The appeals court said a judge had erred by not granting Cassano's request to be his own counsel, a violation of his constitutional rights.

Cassano was scheduled for an Oct. 17 trial before Judge Phil Naumoff before pleading Friday.

Flanked by two corrections officers, Cassano entered the courtroom in a wheelchair. In the past couple of hearings, Cassano appeared disengaged. Friday, however, he answered several questions from the judge in a hoarse voice.

"What is your plea?" Naumoff asked him.

Cassano turned to defense attorney Donald Malarcik and said "guilty, right?" After getting confirmation, he affirmed his guilty plea to the judge.

Cassano didn't like his cellmate, so he killed him

First Assistant Prosecutor Teri Burnside recounted the incident that brought Cassano back to a county courtroom.

"While he was an inmate, the defendant warned the prison guards that he didn't like his cellmate, and he intended to kill him," she said. "He stabbed him numerous times."

No one was there on Hardy's behalf. Burnside said his mother has passed away, the prosecutors could not find his brother.

Malarcik briefly addressed Naumoff.

"The court is aware of Mr. Cassano's mental health issues," the defense attorney said. "I would offer those in mitigation."

When asked if he had anything to say, Cassano said, "No, sir."

Burnside asked the judge to "do anything and everything you can impose against the defendant in this matter."

Previously, Prosecutor Jodie Schumacher took the death penalty off the table in Cassano's case. She said there were several factors in her decision, with projected expenses being a primary concern.

Considering time for trial preparation and possible expert witnesses, Schumacher said, "We were looking at $300,000 from the defense side."

The prosecutor said another consideration was a recent trend in which jurors have not often recommended the death penalty in such cases.

Schumacher said the defense could raise the issue of Cassano having a "serious mental illness" that could also remove the death penalty specification.

In an April hearing, defense attorneys asked the judge to remove the death penalty.

Malarcik made his argument to Naumoff, calling the death penalty in Ohio "arbitrary, capricious, racist and wrong."

"This isn't just my opinion," he said, referring to a report issued by Attorney General Dave Yost.

Cassano now has numerous health issues

The defense attorney said Cassano is no longer a threat to anyone, pointing out his client lives with heart problems, diabetes and hepatitis.

"He cannot walk without a walker or cane," Malarcik said.

He added Cassano has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Naumoff told Cassano he was fortunate not to face the death penalty.

"It could have been worse," the judge said of the sentence. "Maybe it should have been worse. It's the second life taken, and you attempted to take a third.

"I don't know that there's any remorse. You haven't shown any to the court."

Naumoff made the local sentence consecutive to Cassano's Akron case.

When the hearing was adjourned, Cassano said something that made his defense attorney laugh, prompting a fist-bump between the two before the defendant was wheeled out of the courtroom.

