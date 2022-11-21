Cassava Sciences Stock's Bull Signal Has Never Been Wrong

Fernanda Horner
·1 min read

The shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) are down 3.5% at $32.17 this afternoon, after the company announced a $50 million registered direct stock offering on Friday. The equity is today pacing for its fifth-straight daily loss, and is down 39.5% year-over-year. The good news is that a familiar floor at the $30 level is poised to contain this pullback, and SAVA is trading near a historically bullish trendline that could help the security trim some of its recent losses.

 

The trendline in question is Cassava Sciences stock's 200-day moving average, which has supported the shares since September. Per Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's most recent study, SAVA saw two similar signals over the past three years, and was higher one month later each time, averaging an 11.4% pop. A move of similar magnitude would place the security just shy of the $36 level.

 

SAVA 200 Day
SAVA 200 Day

Short sellers are already running for the exits, but there is still plenty of pessimism to unwind, which could push the shares higher. Short interest is down 13% in the last two reporting periods, and the 9.37 million shares sold short make up a whopping 24.9% of the stock's available float.

Options look like an intriguing route to speculate on the equity's next moves. SAVA's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 115% stands in the relatively low 23rd percentile of readings from the past 12 months, suggesting options traders are pricing in low volatility expectations for Cassava Sciences stock at this time.

