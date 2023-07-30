Casselberry homicide suspect appears before a judge

A murder suspect in Casselberry went before a judge Sunday morning.

22-year-old Joel Ferrer is accused of shooting and killing his aunt’s boyfriend, 41-year-old David Jackson after a heated argument inside an apartment.

Police said the incident happened at the Goldelm at Regency Oaks Apartments, where Ferrer mishandled a gun, and Jackson confronted him.

Investigators said during the argument, Ferrer fired his gun at Jackson.

Firefighters took Jackson to the hospital, where he later died.

Ferrer has been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm, and the judge said he will remain behind bars without bond.

Ferrer will appear before a judge for an arraignment on Aug. 29.

