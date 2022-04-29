Casselberry man accused of selling Xanax pills to undercover agents

Seminole County deputies said a 22-year-old Casselberry man was caught trying to sell illicit Xanax pills to undercover agents.

Shawn Robert Graham was arrested Thursday on gun and drug charges after he was busted selling 100 Xanax pills to undercover agents. He faces felony charges on selling drugs, weapons charges and using a two-way device to commit a felony.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma said deputies are testing the pills to determine if they are laced with deadly fentanyl and will look to see if it connected to any overdose deaths.

“If this comes back and we can connect the death to the drugs that this individual sold, we absolutely will charge him with first degree murder,” Lemma said.

More than 30 suspected dealers have been charged with murder in Seminole County. However, overdoses are down 28% and overdose deaths are down nearly 45% this year in the county.

