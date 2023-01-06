Casselberry police arrest man accused of knocking woman to ground while stealing her purse

A man accused of a violent purse snatching is in the Seminole County jail.

Casselberry police said Brycen Williams tried to grab a woman’s purse.

The incident happened last Friday in a parking lot on Howell Branch Drive.

He missed the first time, but he came back seconds later.

Video shows the victim crashing down onto the pavement face-first.

She was treated for cuts but didn’t need to go to the hospital.

Police said someone identified Williams as the suspect after a video of the attack was released.

