Casselberry police identify victim in Saturday shooting

Casselberry police have identified the victim after a deadly shooting Saturday morning.

Police said Dereck Lavon Cummings II, 31, was found dead near a damaged car at the Carrington Park Condominiums.

Casselberry police said they responded to a shooting call around 5:30 a.m. at the apartments on Caper Lane.

According to a news release, police also found shell casing near the scene.

Read: Casselberry police investigate deadly Saturday morning shooting

Investigators said they believe this shooting was a dispute between individuals who knew each other and do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

Police have not released suspect information and hope to have more information in the coming days.

Read: ‘She’s a strong little girl’: Polk County deputies find newborn baby on a hill, wrapped in a blanket

Watch a previous report below:

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.