Casselberry police investigate deadly Saturday morning shooting

An investigation is underway in Casselberry after police respond to a deadly Saturday morning shooting.

Around 5:30 a.m., Casselberry police, with assistance from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a shooting call at the Carrington Park Condominiums on Caper Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased person located near a car that had damage to it.

According to a news release, police also found shell casing near the scene.

Investigators said they believe this shooting incident was a dispute between individuals who knew each other and do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or any suspect information.

