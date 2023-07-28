Casselberry police investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex

Casselberry police said they are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near Fern Park.

Officers responded to the Regency Oaks Apartments off East Semoran Boulevard on Thursday night.

Police confirmed Friday morning that a homicide investigation was underway.

READ: Argument leads to stabbing and shooting inside Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

Casselberry police are investigating a homicide on Friday morning.

Police have not release details on what led to the shooting, but said detectives were reviewing the case and more details were forthcoming.

Investigators also said that they have identified a homicide suspect but that he was not in custody.

Casselberry police did not give the name or age of the victim.

READ: Seminole County detective arrested for warning suspects of active investigation, deputies say

Channel 9′s Sabrina Maggiore is working to gather the latest details on this developing story.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.