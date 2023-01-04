Casselberry police search for man seen snatching woman’s purse, knocking her to the ground

Casselberry police said they are searching for a man seen on surveillance video snatching a woman’s purse and knocking her to the ground.

The video shows the man running at the woman as she walks through a parking lot. He then circles back and grabs her purse, knocking her to the pavement in the process before running away.

Police said it happened outside the iDevice Repair at 2525 Howell Branch Drive on Dec. 30.

Police said the man involved was wearing a black puffer jacket, gray sweatpants and Jordan slides.

Read: Casselberry police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

Officers said the man could face charges of robbery by sudden snatching, battery on a person older than 65 and larceny.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Casselberry police at ecarr@casselberry.org or cal Crimeline at 800-323-TIPS.

Read: Police: Person of interest in custody after random, ‘senseless’ slaying of elderly Mount Dora couple

Casselberry robbery flyer by WFTV on Scribd

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.