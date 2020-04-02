Cassia Networks Partners with VivaLNK to Help Fight Spread of Coronavirus in China

Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center uses Cassia's gateways and VivaLNK's continuous body temperature sensors to monitor patients

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassia Networks, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise Bluetooth IoT products and solutions, today announces that the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center (SPHCC) is using Cassia's gateways and VivaLNK's medical wearable sensors to combat the spread of Coronavirus in China.

A key challenge for medical staff in combating contagious diseases is to limit the spread of a virus within a hospital. Cross infection from patient-to-patient and patient-to-caregiver poses a major problem. The integration of Cassia's gateways, IoT Access Controller and VivaLNK's body temperature sensors aim to overcome this challenge by reducing patient-to-patient contact and contact between patient and medical staff.

VivaLNK's body temperature sensors are applied directly to the patient to provide continuous, real-time monitoring of any changes in body temperature. Cassia's gateways are being used to receive real-time patient data from the sensors and wirelessly transmit this data to a nurse's station for continuous monitoring. Rather than physically checking a patient's temperature every few hours using an oral thermometer, body temperature can now be monitored remotely and automatically. This limits patient-to-nurse contact and reduces the risk of cross-infection to minimize the spread of the virus. Cassia's IoT Access Controller, a powerful network management tool is being used by medical staff to monitor patients and to provide a holistic view of their vitals in real-time. Cassia's gateways allow up to 40 Bluetooth Low Energy devices to be paired and connected simultaneously while providing the long-range connectivity needed to cover multiple rooms in the SPHCC.

The SPHCC along with seven other hospitals throughout China are currently using Cassia's gateways with additional deployments in other medical centers in the near future.

"Cassia is excited to be working with VivaLNK to help fight the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 as well as helping save lives," said Felix Zhao, CEO of Cassia Networks. "With the combination of VivaLNK's continuous health monitoring solutions, Cassia's Bluetooth gateways and IoT Access Controller, we can better equip clinical centers and medical staff worldwide with the critical tools they need to address this, and future pandemics."

"The concept of remote patient monitoring using wireless medical wearables can extend into a clinical environment where there is a need to minimize patient contact and for a more flexible deployment model," said Jiang Li, CEO of VivaLNK. "The combination of VivaLNK sensors and Cassia's gateways enables medical centers to rapidly deploy patient monitoring solutions not only in China but worldwide."

Cassia Networks and VivaLNK are working together to provide a future integration using VivaLNK's Multi-Vital ECG Sensor and Cassia's gateways. The goal is to improve the quality care of patients and to provide a cost-effective and efficient healthcare solution for medical professionals in an effort to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.