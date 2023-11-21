Cassidy Hutchinson Gives Dark Reason Why ‘Everybody Should Vote For Joe Biden’

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson urged Americans to vote for President Joe Biden in 2024 if they want democracy to continue.

Hutchinson, who served as a top aide to Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, was asked by MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Monday how she’d vote in a hypothetical Donald Trump-Biden matchup.

“I will say that my door is completely shut to voting for Donald Trump,” Hutchinson said. ”And the only reason that I will not endorse a candidate right now is because I still am hopeful that Donald Trump does not end up being the nominee next year. I think our country will be in a much better place overall.”

“But what I will say, too, though, is I think everybody should vote for Joe Biden if they want our democracy to survive,” she added.

.@casshutchinson_: "The only reason that I will not endorse a candidate right now is because I still am hopeful that Donald Trump does not end up being the nominee next year... But I will say, I think everybody should vote for Joe Biden if they want our democracy to survive." pic.twitter.com/XgPM9KABLF — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) November 21, 2023

Hutchinson has been critical of Trump since serving in his administration. She testified before the House Jan. 6 committee last year about the former president’s actions surrounding the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, earning rebukes and attacks from Trump and his supporters.

She has since published a memoir containing damning claims about Trump and her experience working for him.

In September, she told CNN’s Jake Tapper she believes Trump “is the most grave threat we will face to our democracy in our lifetime, and potentially in American history.”

Despite facing 91 felony counts across four criminal indictments, Trump is miles ahead of his rivals in the polls for the Republican presidential nomination.

