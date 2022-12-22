Cassidy Hutchinson says she initially lied to the January 6 committee about Trump allegedly grabbing the steering wheel of his SUV and lunging at a Secret Service agent

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee on the January 6th insurrection in the Cannon House Office Building on June 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Cassidy Hutchinson said she lied in her original deposition with the House January 6 Committee.

Hutchinson said she initially told the committee she had not heard of Trump lunging at a Secret Service member.

But soon after her deposition, she said she told her attorney, "I lied, I lied, I lied."

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide in the Trump administration and a key witness in the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack's hearings, said she initially lied to the committee in a deposition about whether she'd heard about President Donald Trump's lunging at a Secret Service agent in the presidential SUV on January 6, 2020.

In her newly-released depositions with the committee, Hutchinson explained that she was coerced by her Trump-aligned attorney, Stefan Passantino, to mislead them on how much information she actually knew.

"The committee doesn't know what you can and can't recall, so we want to be able to use that as much as we can unless you really, really remember something very clearly," Hutchinson said Passantino told her.

Hutchinson said she followed the advice of her counsel, and when asked about a moment on January 6 when the president reportedly lunged at a member of the Secret Service in his SUV for not taking him to the Capitol alongside protestors, she said she told them she had "never heard anything about that."

Following the deposition, she later told the committee in a separate deposition that she broke down in front of Passantino out of fear that she had just lied to the committee.

"Stefan, I'm fucked. I just lied," Hutchinson said she told Passantino. "I lied, I lied, I lied."

In a later deposition, Hutchinson told the committee she continued to be wracked with guilt after not being entirely truthful to the committee in her first deposition.

"Stefan, I feel really guilty and bad about not answering some questions today," she said she told her counsel.

Hutchinson also apologized for her missteps with the committee.

"I know my history with the committee, and I am sorry that it took so long to get to this place," she told Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the committee. "I do accept responsibility for it. I'm not pinning blame on everybody else but myself."

Passantino, her attorney when she says she lied to the committee, denied any wrongdoing in a statement to Insider.

"As with all my clients during my 30 years of practice, I represented Ms. Hutchinson honorably, ethically, and fully consistent with her sole interests as she communicated them to me. I believed Ms. Hutchinson was being truthful and cooperative with the Committee throughout the several interview sessions in which I represented her," Passantino told Insider.

