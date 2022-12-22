Cassidy Hutchinson says she initially lied to the January 6 committee about Trump allegedly grabbing the steering wheel of his SUV and lunging at a Secret Service agent

Cassidy Hutchinson says she initially lied to the January 6 committee about Trump allegedly grabbing the steering wheel of his SUV and lunging at a Secret Service agent
707
Madison Hall
·3 min read
Cassidy Hutchinson
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee on the January 6th insurrection in the Cannon House Office Building on June 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.Brandon Bell/Getty Images

  • Cassidy Hutchinson said she lied in her original deposition with the House January 6 Committee.

  • Hutchinson said she initially told the committee she had not heard of Trump lunging at a Secret Service member.

  • But soon after her deposition, she said she told her attorney, "I lied, I lied, I lied."

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide in the Trump administration and a key witness in the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack's hearings, said she initially lied to the committee in a deposition about whether she'd heard about President Donald Trump's lunging at a Secret Service agent in the presidential SUV on January 6, 2020.

In her newly-released depositions with the committee, Hutchinson explained that she was coerced by her Trump-aligned attorney, Stefan Passantino, to mislead them on how much information she actually knew.

"The committee doesn't know what you can and can't recall, so we want to be able to use that as much as we can unless you really, really remember something very clearly," Hutchinson said Passantino told her.

Hutchinson said she followed the advice of her counsel, and when asked about a moment on January 6 when the president reportedly lunged at a member of the Secret Service in his SUV for not taking him to the Capitol alongside protestors, she said she told them she had "never heard anything about that."

Following the deposition, she later told the committee in a separate deposition that she broke down in front of Passantino out of fear that she had just lied to the committee.

"Stefan, I'm fucked. I just lied," Hutchinson said she told Passantino. "I lied, I lied, I lied."

In a later deposition, Hutchinson told the committee she continued to be wracked with guilt after not being entirely truthful to the committee in her first deposition.

"Stefan, I feel really guilty and bad about not answering some questions today," she said she told her counsel.

Hutchinson also apologized for her missteps with the committee.

"I know my history with the committee, and I am sorry that it took so long to get to this place," she told Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the committee. "I do accept responsibility for it. I'm not pinning blame on everybody else but myself."

Passantino, her attorney when she says she lied to the committee, denied any wrongdoing in a statement to Insider.

"As with all my clients during my 30 years of practice, I represented Ms. Hutchinson honorably, ethically, and fully consistent with her sole interests as she communicated them to me. I believed Ms. Hutchinson was being truthful and cooperative with the Committee throughout the several interview sessions in which I represented her," Passantino told Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Key Jan. 6 witness says lawyer sought to influence testimony

    Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the House Jan. 6 committee that her first lawyer advised her against being fully forthcoming with the panel, telling her it was acceptable to testify that she did not recall certain events when she actually did and that “the less you remember, the better,” according to a transcript of one of her interviews released Thursday. The lawyer, Stefan Passantino, denied the allegations, saying in a statement that he had done nothing wrong and had acted “honorably, ethically, and fully consistent with her sole interests.” Hutchinson, who was top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, emerged as a key witness in the committee's investigation, delivering compelling live testimony about former President Donald Trump's actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • 28 Republicans Who Call Gay People 'Groomers' Just Voted Against a Bill Addressing Child Sex Abuse

    For the past year, we’ve been subjected to an endless, escalating right-wing fearmongering campaign presenting LGBTQ adults as innate child sexual predators, or “groomers,” and any children in their vicinity as victims. People are literally throwing molotov cocktails into establishments that host drag events, under the guise of protecting children. The now-feuding Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) have been the most front-facing proponents of this rhetoric (even t

  • California woman convicted of murdering stepfather after she found nude photos of herself on his computer

    A California jury on Wednesday convicted an interior designer of first-degree murder, after prosecutors said she found nude photos of herself on the computer.

  • Waitress sparks debate after revealing her biggest customer pet peeves: ‘People just stare at you like you’re crazy’

    A waitress is sparking a widespread discussion after her biggest on-the-job pet peeves.

  • 'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police response

    A “Cousin Eddie” display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out. Officers arrived at the Shepherdsville home to find a mannequin in the yard that looked like Cousin Eddie from “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.” Homeowner Joni Keeney said she decided to put up the display from her favorite Christmas movie to have some fun.

  • Pelosi takes swipe at Trump in her final press conference as speaker

    In her final press conference as a leader in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took one last jab at former President Donald Trump while reflecting on her legacy.

  • Putin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine

    Putin made the comments a day after U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the White House and promised him continued and unwavering U.S. support. "Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war," Putin said. White House spokesman John Kirby said Putin has "shown absolutely zero indication that he's willing to negotiate" an end to the war, which began when Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Cassidy Hutchinson Says Trump World Lawyer Told Her To Mislead Jan. 6 Panel

    Attorney Stefan Passantino reportedly took leave from his firm after the revelation.

  • Trump-era pardon recipients are increasingly back in legal jeopardy

    The trio's circumstances may seem unrelated, but they share one notable link: All were previously granted clemency by Trump while he was in office. An ABC News analysis of the 238 people who were pardoned or had their sentences commuted during the Trump administration found at least ten who have since faced legal scrutiny -- either because they are under investigation, are charged with a crime, or are already convicted. Legal experts call this recurring theme unprecedented -- but not entirely unexpected, given the former president's unorthodox approach to the pardon process.

  • GOP firebrand Michele Fiore appointed to Nevada judgeship

    Following years of controversy, a former Las Vegas city councilwoman who moved to a rural Nevada county after losing a bid in November for statewide office was appointed unanimously Tuesday evening to a local judgeship. Republican firebrand Michele Fiore, who does not have a law degree, will fill a seat on the Pahrump Justice Court in Nye County through 2024. Pahrump is located about 65 miles (100 kilometers) west of Las Vegas.

  • In Testimony, Hannity and Other Fox Employees Said They Doubted Trump's Fraud Claims

    On Nov. 30, 2020, Sean Hannity hosted Sidney Powell on his prime-time Fox News program. As she had in many other interviews around that time — on Fox and elsewhere in right-wing media — Powell, a former federal prosecutor, spun wild conspiracy theories about what she said was “corruption all across the country, in countless districts,” in a plot to steal reelection from the president, Donald Trump. At the center of this imagined plot were machines from Dominion Voting Systems, which Powell claim

  • Rand Paul Blocks Bill That Would Ensure New Moms Are Allowed to Breastfeed at Work

    Earlier this month, Senate Republicans—many of whom have endorsed a federal 15-week abortion ban, which would force people to stay pregnant against their will—blocked a bill to let pregnant workers take bathroom breaks without being fired. And on Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blocked a bill to ensure new parents are allowed to breastfeed on the job.

  • For Zelenskyy, a Celebration of Resilience and a Sales Pitch for Support

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s carefully choreographed blitz of Washington was crafted as one part celebration of Russia’s failure to crush Ukraine, one part appreciation for the American taxpayers funding the battle, and one part sales pitch for keeping a fragile coalition together in the long, bloody and freezing winter ahead. But between the lines were revealing hints of Zelenskyy’s worries about the year ahead. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times For all the repeated

  • Rep. Jake Auchincloss urges U.S. to keep supporting Ukraine: ‘It’s sending a message’

    Speaking to Yahoo News, Rep.Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., promised to fight with fellow Democrats to ensure that the United States does not abandon Ukraine, however long the war in Eastern Europe takes.

  • Trump claims rape accuser E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit is unconstitutional

    Trump claims rape accuser E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit is unconstitutional

  • GOP Rep-elect George Santos reportedly divorced a woman 2 weeks before running for office in 2019 despite suggesting he's been 'openly gay' for a decade

    The new revelations about George Santos' 2019 divorce add to a litany of existing questions about his background and resume.

  • Biden warns Americans: 'Leave now' if you plan Christmas travel

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States faces "dangerous and threatening" storms in the days before Christmas, President Joe Biden warned Thursday from the White House, and Americans who plan to travel to visit family or friends should leave right away.

  • IRS Routinely Audited Obama and Biden, Raising Questions Over Delays for Trump

    WASHINGTON — The IRS subjected President Donald Trump’s predecessor and his successor to annual audits of their tax returns once they took office, spokespeople for Barack Obama and President Joe Biden said Wednesday, intensifying questions about how Trump escaped such scrutiny until Democrats in the House started inquiring. Late Tuesday, a House committee revealed that the IRS failed to audit Trump during his first two years in office despite a rule that states that “the individual tax returns f

  • High number of mosquitoes found with mutation that resists insecticides

    The insecticides that target disease-spreading mosquitoes are running into nature's ultimate defense mechanism: evolution. Scientists reported Wednesday that mosquitoes in Cambodia and Vietnam increasingly carry a mutation that makes them resistant to a commonly deployed insecticide. The report, in the journal Science Advances, tells the story of Aedes aegypti, a vector for dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya, Zika and other diseases. The researchers found that in Cambodia and Vietnam, 78 percent

  • Ballot inspection must take place for Arizona attorney general race, judge rules

    The judge denied the Republican team access to Maricopa County's cast vote record and a request to push the trial until Tuesday.