Cassidy Hutchinson testifies at Jan. 6 hearing. Who is the former aide to Mark Meadows?

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is expected to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee Tuesday.

Hutchinson, with a key vantage point as Meadows' aide, provided the committee with information on a variety of subjects. A person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press she will testify at the hearing, the sixth in a series the committee is holding on its findings about the Capitol attack of Jan. 6, 2021.

She has told the committee about White House strategy sessions where Republican House members, whom she named, discussed how to reject electors from certain states Joe Biden won in the 2020 election.

Here's what else she told the committee:

Meadows kept communications confidential: She described how Meadows tried to keep his communications confidential. Meadows communicated with the encrypted application Signal, according to court records.

Meadows burned documents: She said Meadows burned documents in his office fireplace after meeting with Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., according to Politico.

Trump and the chants to hang Pence: Hutchinson also told the panel Meadows told colleagues after watching television coverage Jan. 6 of the riot that Trump spoke approvingly of the chants to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence, according to the New York Times.

GOP congressmen request pardons: Hutchinson told the committee, in a deposition released last week, that at least five House Republicans requested a pardon after the Capitol attack, including Reps. Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert and Perry.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House legislative aide Cassidy Hutchinson dance to the song YMCA as President Donald Trump ends a campaign rally in Swanton, Ohio, in 2020.

Here's what we know about Hutchinson:

She has information on strategy sessions with Republican House members

Hutchinson named the lawyers and lawmakers who met at the White House to challenge electors in several states Trump lost. She said the strategy sessions in person and by phone included Reps. Biggs, Brooks, Perry, Gaetz, Gohmert, Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar, Jody Hice and Debbie Lesko.

She described Meadows' trip to see ballot counting in Georgia

Meadows traveled Dec. 22, 2020, to Cobb County, Georgia, to meet with Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs and to see ballot counting during an audit of voter signatures. Hutchinson said Meadows was visiting his son in Georgia for Christmas, so monitoring the ballot counting was convenient.

"He wanted to do more of a status check to see where they were at with things, if they had thoughts that they needed any more resources, if there was anything that the White House could do to help ease the process along," Hutchinson said.

Meadows kept communications encrypted

She also described attempts to keep communications confidential. Meadows communicated through the encrypted application Signal with Perry, an advocate of replacing acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with someone more willing to challenge state election results, such as Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, according to court records.

“Just sent you something on Signal,” Perry texted Meadows on Dec. 26. “Did you call Jeff Clark?”

A video showing Cassidy Hutchinson speaking during an interview is shown as the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a yearlong investigation, at the Capitol in Washington on June 23, 2022.

Meadows burned documents

Meadows reportedly burned documents in his office after meeting with Perry in the weeks after the election, according to Politico.

Hutchinson also told the panel Meadows told colleagues after watching TV coverage Jan. 6 of the riot Trump spoke approvingly of the chants to hang Pence, according to the New York Times.

At least 5 GOP congressmen requested pardons

Hutchinson said Brooks, Gaetz, Biggs, Gohmert and Perry all asked for pardons.

Biggs, Gohmert and Perry each denied seeking pardons. Gaetz called the investigation a witch hunt. And Brooks defended asking for a pardon because he said Democrats could abuse the judicial process by prosecuting Republicans.

Hutchinson singled out Gaetz, saying he "was personally pushing for a pardon, and he was doing so since early December. I’m not sure why.”

Meadows tweeted about a Dec. 21, 2020, meeting that Trump had with several Republican members of Congress “preparing to fight back against mounting evidence of voter fraud."

Hutchinson said, “Mr. Gaetz and Mr. Brooks both advocated for there to be a blanket pardon for members involved in that meeting and a handful of other members that weren’t at the Dec. 21 meeting."

