Cassidy's retirement sets up wide-open Brockton state rep's race. Who will replace him?

BROCKTON — Third-generation Brocktonian Gerry Cassidy wanted to be a racquetball pro. He wound up in politics instead.

Cassidy, a Democrat who won his fourth term representing the 9th Plymouth district in the State House in 2022, recently announced he won't seek reelection. He plans to serve out his term before retiring, he said Thursday, Feb. 8.

Cassidy said he wanted to thank residents for being supportive of him both as a state rep, a Brockton city councilor and longtime aide to the late State Sen. Tom Kennedy.

"Everyone was very kind," he said.

Democratic incumbent in the 9th Plymouth state representative district Gerry Cassidy of Brockton speaks during Brockton Interfaith Community's candidates forum at Messiah Baptist Church on Wednesday, Oct. 05, 2022.

Redistricting transformed 9th Plymouth

The news sets up a wide-open race to succeed him. The 9th Plymouth changed drastically after redistricting. It went from being an all-Brockton seat to one representing parts of Brockton, Easton, East Bridgewater and all of West Bridgewater.

While the district still draws nearly 40% of its residents from Brockton, Easton comes in a close second with nearly 36%. Add to that Brockton's generally low turnout compared to Easton, East Bridgewater and West Bridgewater and you have a formula for more conservative candidates to do well.

West Bridgewater accounts for about 17% of the district's residents and East Bridgewater about 8%.

Red areas show the 9th Plymouth State House district after the 2021 redistricting. It includes the West Side of Brockton, five precincts in Easton, one precinct in East Bridgewater and all of West Bridgewater.

Take Cassidy's most recent election, for example. He won 60.5% to 39.3% over Brockton Republican Larry Novak. Dig deeper and you'll see that Novak won East Bridgwater and West Bridgewater. That's despite the race marking Novak's return to public life after serving six years in federal prison for money laundering.

When are nomination papers available?

Contenders could start their campaigns as early as Tuesday. That's when the state makes nomination papers available for potential candidates to pick up and begin collecting signatures.

Historically, the district that was previously contained to Brockton has been solidly blue. The last time a Republican won a general election to the 9th Plymouth District was 1972, when Roger Sumner Babb topped William Finn with 52.7% of the vote.

Cassidy said he'd wait to see how the field develops before he makes any endorsement.

What's next for Cassidy?

The 1977 Brockton High graduate said he'll be staying in the city, close to his two adult children who have both bought houses in Brockton.

Asked what he considers his biggest accomplishments in politics, he cited several examples of bringing home earmarks from Beacon Hill. You don't have to look far in Brockton to see projects he helped shepherd through either as Kennedy's aide or his own two elected positions. They include a parking garage downtown, the unemployment building and money for repaving a parking lot at the high school, $50,000 for the Brockton main library and seed money for a statue of Marvelous Marvin Hagler due to be unveiled this spring.

Brockton firefighters with John McGarry, Freddie Graca and state Rep. Gerry Cassidy during the 82nd Strand Theatre Fire Remembrance Ceremony at Brockton City Hall on Friday, March 10, 2023.

What did he like about the job?

Soft-spoken for a politician, Cassidy said he enjoyed doing what he could for constituents.

"The best thing in the world is when you get a hand-written note from someone you've helped out," he said.

Cassidy is still at work on what could be the defining achievement of his political career. He leads the House Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs, which is considering the "HERO Act." That bill would expand and modernize benefits for veterans. Cassidy said work on the bill could wrap up by May.

"These last eight years as your State Representative are the culmination of more than 35 years working in the Massachusetts Legislature," Cassidy wrote in the Facebook post announcing his plans to retire. "In my former position as a legislative aide, I learned so much about constituent service, the legislative process, and the essential need for discussion, understanding and compromise to continue to make this Commonwealth great."

Oh, and Cassidy has no plans to pick up his abandoned career in racquetball. He said he hasn't played the fast-paced, intense sport in years.

"Pickleball is not as exciting," he said.

