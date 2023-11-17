R&B singer Cassie has filed a shocking lawsuit against her ex-partner Sean "Diddy" Combs in New York federal court on Thursday. According to the New York Times, Cassie's lawsuit accuses the Bad Boy Records founder of subjecting her to years of rape and abuse. “After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Ventura said in a statement obtained by CNN. “With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.” Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, said she met Combs in 2005 when she was just 19 years old. KTLA's Samantha Cortese reports on Nov. 16, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/entertainment/cassie-accuses-sean-diddy-combs-of-abuse-and-rape-in-shocking-lawsuit-report/

