Cassie Carli case: Ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo extradited to Alabama overnight

The ex-boyfriend of Navarre woman Cassie Carli was extradited to St. Clair County, Alabama, Thursday night to face charges related to her death.

St. Clair County jail records show that 35-year-old Marcus Spanevelo of Panama City was extradited from Santa Rosa County Jail and was booked into the St. Clair County Jail at 6:16 p.m. Thursday to face one count of abuse of a corpse related to Carli's death.

"This charge has been pending since May of this year and a hold has been placed on Marcus Spanevelo while he was in custody in the State of Florida," stated a St. Clair District Attorney press release. "On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Marcus Spanevelo signed documents agreeing to extradition to the State of Alabama."

Spanevelo was charged in Santa Rosa County with destroying evidence and obstructing justice for allegedly lying to law enforcement before prosecutors dropped the charges last week.

"In an effort to prosecute the strongest case, and after communicating with law enforcement officers in both states, the Office of the State Attorney believes that in the interest of justice the actions of Marcus Spanevelo are most appropriately prosecuted in Alabama," according to court document filed with the Santa Rosa County Clerk of Court's Office.

Authorities found Carli's body in a shallow grave in a barn in St. Clair, Alabama, after Carli and Spanevelo met to exchange custody of their daughter March 27.

Spanevelo has not been charged with murder in Carli's death.

St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell told the News Journal earlier this month that he could not determine Carli's cause or manner of death.

"Undetermined means undetermined," he told the News Journal.

Spanevelo is being held without bond in St. Clair County Jail.

