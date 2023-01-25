Cassie Carli case: Federal grand jury indicts Marcus Spanevelo on kidnapping charge

A federal grand jury met Wednesday afternoon and indicted Cassie Carli's former boyfriend with kidnapping that resulted in her death.

According to federal court documents, 35-year-old Marcus Spanevelo allegedly did "seize, confine, inveigle, decoy, kidnap, abduct, carry away, and otherwise hold" Carli for his own benefit and purpose.

"The defendant willfully transported (Carli) in interstate commerce across a state boundary from the State of Florida to the State of Alabama," according to the indictment, "and the defendant knowingly used a means, facility, and instrumentality of interstate foreign commerce ... which resulted in the death of (Carli)."

Spanevelo charges:Ex-boyfriend of Navarre woman Cassie Carli charged with abuse of corpse in her death

Carli's Autopsy:Coroner completes autopsy for Navarre woman Cassie Carli. What we know and what we don't.

Authorities found Carli's body in a shallow grave in a barn in St. Clair, Alabama, after Carli and Spanevelo met to exchange custody of their daughter March 27.

The same day Carli's remains were located, Spanevelo was arrested in Tennessee on charges related to tampering with false evidence and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

Still, the federal indictment sheds little new light on what events led to Carli's death, and Spanevelo has not been charged with murder in the case.

Cassie Carli, 37, is pictured in this image provided by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.

St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell told the News Journal in October that he could not determine Carli's cause or manner of death.

"Undetermined means undetermined," he told the News Journal.

Spanevelo was also charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to her death, according to the district attorney for St. Clair County, Alabama.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss further details in the case.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Marcus Spanevelo indicted for kidnapping Cassie Carli