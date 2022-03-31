Cassie Carli case: Major crimes unit investigating disappearance of Navarre woman

The entire Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the disappearance of a 37-year-old Navarre woman, Sheriff Bob Johnson announced at a Thursday press conference.

Cassie Catherine Carli was last seen Sunday evening in a parking lot behind Juana's Pagodas in Navarre Beach where she was meeting her daughter's father, Marcus Spanevelo, to exchange care of their 4-year-old daughter, Saylor.

On Thursday, Carli still had not been found — despite the efforts of the 10 detectives now assigned to the case. Johnson declined comment on what he believes happened to Carli.

Daughter safe: Cassie Carli: Woman last seen on Navarre Beach still missing, daughter located

Cassie Catherine Carli, 37, has not been seen since Sunday evening.

"I'm not going to really comment on what I believe. It doesn't really matter what I believe," Johnson said. "I mean the evidence is what we go on, and right now, we don't have enough evidence to determine if she is alive or deceased."

Carli has been considered a missing or endangered person since Monday when her father first reported her missing. But it wasn't until Tuesday, when her car was located on Tuesday behind Juana's Pagodas, that the investigation kicked into full gear.

"What we found concerning was inside that car was Cassie's purse, and as you know, most women don't leave their purse behind when they go somewhere," Johnson said.

‘Despicable act’: Pensacola gas station clerk doused with gas and set on fire in 'despicable' act, sheriff says

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office supplied the media with photos of missing Navarre woman Cassie Carli during a press conference on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The sheriff later added that items were found in the purse "that we don't believe she would just up and leave," Johnson said.

Investigators have not recorded any cellphone or credit card activity from Carli's accounts since the day she disappeared.

On Wednesday, SRSO detectives traveled to speak to Spanevelo, who they located in Birmingham, Alabama. Saylor was with her father, and the detectives reported back to their command staff that she was safe.

Story continues

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office supplied the media with a photo of Marcus Spanevelo on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Spanevelo is the last know person to see the missing Navarre woman, Cassie Carli.

"They made contact with him and also Saylor, the daughter, and they called out Alabama Protective Services and they checked over the girl and that was that, with that part," Johnson said.

No suspect has been named and no arrest has been made in connection to Carli's disappearance.

Johnson said Spanevelo was the last known person to see Carli.

"I can say that it's an ongoing investigation and he was the last one who was there to see her that we are aware of," Johnson said about Spanevelo. "So, obviously we are intent on speaking with him again."

Although the sheriff said he could not comment on any specific areas that are currently being searched due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, he confirmed search efforts were taking place outside of Santa Rosa County and across state lines.

"Right now, we are currently in — I guess you could say— several different phases of this investigation," he said, adding that the FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and sheriff's offices in Okaloosa, Walton and Bay counties had all assisted with the case.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Cassie Carli: Sheriff gives update on missing Navarre, Florida, woman