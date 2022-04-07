Cassie Carli Foundation forms to help domestic violence victims find safe housing

Stacey "Sam" Porter made the decision to create a foundation in Cassie Carli's name on the same day it was announced that her friend's body had been found in a shallow grave in Alabama.

Carli, 37, was reporting missing after she failed to return from a March 27 custody exchange with her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, with whom she shared a 4-year-old daughter.

Six days later, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced that Carli's body had been discovered and that Spanevelo had been arrested on charges including tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence.

Cassie Carli, 37, holds her 4-year-old daughter, Saylor, at the beach.

Porter took near-instantaneous action.

"Immediately when I found out Cassie was missing, I suspected in my heart that we were going to receive the outcome that we did, just based on our history with Marcus," Porter said. "Then on Sunday, I got the call and the final word that Cassie's body had been located and grabbed a notepad and wrote down 'The Cassie Carli Foundation.'"

The Cassie Carli Foundation's primary goal will be to raise awareness about the prevalence and dangers of domestic abuse, as well as provide resources and protection for survivors of domestic violence.

By Tuesday, Porter launched a website for the organization that includes a messaging system that can be used by people suffering from domestic abuse.

Within 24 hours of the website's launch, Porter said, it had already received messages from 10 individuals requesting help or advice on how to escape their current and abusive domestic circumstances.

"We're still going through the process of getting the foundation established as a nonprofit and that process takes weeks, but I felt just such an urgency to start reaching out to domestic violence victims," Porter said. "So I had to create a very basic website and an email for victims currently struggling, who could go ahead and reach out for help."

The Cassie Carli Foundation website can be found at thecassiecarlifoundation.org.

Big plans for Cassie Carli Foundation

Porter hopes the foundation will receive its federal nonprofit status as a 501(c)(3) later this year. The organization has yet to establish an in-house financial system for accepting donations. However, anyone interested in donating to the foundation in the future can go to its website, scroll down to the bottom and enter their information into the online forum titled "Join The Movement."

For the time being, Porter said she and a small group of like-minded individuals have already agreed to start paying what they can out-of-pocket for safe housing for people in desperate need of an alternative place to live away from abuse.

Porter said she has already helped connect the first 10 people who contacted her to appropriate resources and larger, more-established organizations that have been able to help them.

Still, Porter has grand ambitions for what she hopes the Cassie Carli Foundation will become. She envisions it as a nonprofit that helps find and pay for safe housing for people who need to escape abuse, sends volunteers to monitor custody exchanges, provides legal counsel and educates the public about the statistics of domestic violence.

"I believe that it's probably surprising to the public, but a lot of victims will stay in a domestic violence situation because they have pets," Porter said. "... It's true, because shelters don't allow pets. So we also want to establish something where we find safe housing where pets are allowed and just eliminate all those barriers."

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

