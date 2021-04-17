Cassie Randolph breaks silence after ex Colton Underwood comes out as gay

Former "Bachelor" couple Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood have been through many ups and downs but Underwood's revelation on Wednesday that he is gay has been the most shocking twist of all in their very public relationship. On Friday, Randolph broke her silence on the stunning news in a post in her Instagram stories.

"Thank you everyone for all the kind comments and messages," Randolph, 25, wrote on a link to her YouTube channel, which she usually updates weekly. "“And yes, some of you are asking about my youtube for this week. I decided to take the week off, but will have one again next week!!”

Randolph and Underwood began their relationship on season 23 of "The Bachelor" in 2019 and broke up in May of 2020. Randolph announced their split in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet," she wrote. "However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other's lives," she wrote next to a gallery full of photos of the pair.

On Friday, Randolph didn't say anything further regarding Underwood's announcement about his sexuality. The former Bachelor, 29, said that he came to terms with the fact that he is gay earlier this year after a lifetime of running away from the truth. He even spoke about suicidal thoughts he had, trying to grapple with his reality. Without directly addressing Randolph, Underwood thanked "The Bachelor" and the women he has dated for helping him come to this revelation about himself. The former NFL player was raised Christian and said the word "gay" always had a negative connotation for him.

Underwood, 29, did address Randolph during an interview on ABC's Nightline. "I don't know if I ever will get the chance to sit down and talk with her," he said. "I would like to. I would like to say sorry for how things ended. And I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices."

He continued, "I made mistakes in the end of that relationship. And I ruined the good memories we had by my actions and what I did to hold on to being straight, because I didn't want to look myself in the mirror. So for that, I'm extremely, extremely sorry."

After their split last year, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood saying he was stalking her. Randolph later had the restraining order lifted. There was no indication she knew about Underwood's announcement before it happened on Wednesday, but in the end he did address his relationship with her, saying that he was in love with her and that he's sorry from the bottom of his heart for any pain he may have caused.

In his own statement about their breakup last May, Underwood said that he was grateful for Randolph and her family getting him through his bout with coronavirus and that their decision to split came after "a lot of self-reflecting."