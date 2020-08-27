Cassiopea receives FDA approval for acne treatment Winlevi

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss-listed drugmaker Cassiopea said on Thursday it won approval for its first medicine, an acne treatment called Winlevi, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, setting the stage for a likely capital increase to support the launch.

Prescription treatment Winlevi, also known generically as clascoterone, won approval for patients 12 years and older, Cassiopea said in a statement. It is a topical medicine aimed at inhibiting hormones, called androgens, thought to play a role in acne lesions in men and women.





