Cast bids farewell to 'Jurassic World' in London

"Jurassic World Dominion" cast Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, and Mamoudou Athie join director Colin Trevorrow in Londons Trafalgar Square to say farewell to the dinosaur franchise. (May 27)

