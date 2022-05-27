Cast bids farewell to 'Jurassic World' in London

Associated Press

The suspects in the shootings at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school and a Buffalo, New York, supermarket were both just 18, authorities say, when they bought the weapons used in the attacks — too young to legally purchase alcohol or cigarettes, but old enough to arm themselves with assault weapons. The Buffalo suspect was taken to a hospital last year for a mental health evaluation, but the incident didn't trigger New York's “red flag” law and he was still able to purchase a gun. The Texas suspect’s mother told ABC he gave her an “uneasy feeling" at times and could “be aggressive ... If he really got mad."