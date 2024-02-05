Cast your vote for the newest lineup of students nominated for Student of the Week

It's a new month and a new week! That means a new round of nominees for the News-Leader's Student of the Week.

Local high school students were nominated by leaders at school districts in the area.

Voting is open until noon on Thursday, Feb. 8. Cast a vote for February's first student of the week by visiting the poll below the nominees. You can submit one vote per hour.

The winner will be announced Friday.

The Feb. 5 nominees are ...

Riley Mays, Glendale High School: Described as one of the brightest lights at Glendale, Riley makes people smile and feel included wherever he goes. He excels both inside and outside the classroom and leads by example. Riley is described as the perfect student example of what it means to be a part of the Glendale family.

Parker Petersen, Strafford High School: Always wearing a smile, Parker is described as a poster student. She is a hard-working and driven student whose focus is on success in the classroom. Her positive attitude is both a refreshing sight and contagious with her peers. Parker is a joy to have be part of any classroom and the larger school community.

Hannah Eckhardt, Spokane High School: Hannah's involvement in her school community stretches far and wide. She is the Missouri Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) state secretary, Missouri FBLA District 18 president and the president of the Spokane chapter of FBLA. But her leadership accomplishments do not stop there. Hannah also serves as president of the National Honor Society, and co-president of student council, cheer and the Spokane chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). Through her involvement she has been recognized as a Scholar Bowl District Champion and an FBLA National Competitor in Parliamentary Procedure.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Newest round of nominees for Springfield Student of the Week