Cast your vote for Springfield Boys & Girls Club's Black History Month Art Contest

Springfield's seventh annual Black History Month Art Contest is underway and now community members are encouraged to vote on their favorite piece of artwork.

The Black History Month Art Contest is a collaboration between the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield and UScellular. Boys & Girls Club members were encouraged to create an original piece of artwork representing influential Black STEM icons for the contest. Now, community members can vote for one of 10 finalists. Icons depicted by this year's finalists include scientist and inventor George Washington Carver, entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker and Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code.

The 10 finalists were chosen by Boys & Girl Club staff and UScellular leaders based on "creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression," according to a news release.

To vote, visit the UScellular website at newsroom.uscellular.com/uscellular-black-history-month-art-contest/. Scroll down to Missouri and click on "Boys & Girls Club of Springfield." Then, complete the online form. Voters must be at least 18 years old and can only vote once. Voting is open through Feb. 15.

The 10 pieces of artwork are also on digital display at the Springfield UScellular locations at 3825 S. Glenstone Ave. and 2623 N. Kansas Expressway.

The top three winners receive cash prizes: $250 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place. New this year, the top three-first place submissions from across the country with the most community votes will receive an additional $500. Their home Boys & Girls Club will also receive a $1,500 donation.

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Voting open for Springfield's annual Black History Month Art Contest