A Castile Resources Limited (ASX:CST) insider increased their holdings by 162% last year

Viewing insider transactions for Castile Resources Limited's (ASX:CST ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Castile Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD & Director Mark Hepburn bought AU$175k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.22 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.22. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Mark Hepburn was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 13% of Castile Resources shares, worth about AU$5.6m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Castile Resources Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Castile Resources insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Castile Resources. For example, Castile Resources has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

