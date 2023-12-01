Casting call for real-life roughnecks in new Taylor Sheridan show about Texas oil boom

A new Taylor Sheridan show set in west Texas about the the oil industry is now casting for real-life roughnecks to play background actors.

“Land Man” is co-created and executive produced by Sheridan and Christian Wallace. The show, which stars Billy Bob Thornton, is based on Texas Monthly’s podcast “Boomtown” that Wallace wrote and hosted.

Per Deadline, the show’s synopsis reads, “Land Man is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

Local agency Legacy Casting is putting out a call for real-life oil and gas workers, or roughnecks, to appear in the show.

At the moment, Legacy is specifically looking for oilfield workers with experience working on a rig. Those who have other oilfield experience can still apply to be cast in the show, when those applications open early next year.

Legacy says workers may be needed locally around Fort Worth and Weatherford, or even further out in Odessa and Midland. No concrete filming dates or times have been set for “Land Man,” but Legacy says production will take place sometime between February and summer 2024.

To apply, visit the link here and apply on My Casting File. There will be regular and travel pay available for those selected for the show.

For questions about the casting call, contact Legacy Casting at extras@legacycasting.com or text 323-739-8727.

“Land Man” was first announced in February 2021 and will air on Paramount+. Billy Bob Thornton joined the cast in February 2022, along with Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland and Ali Larter who were cast in May 2023.

The oilfield show is the latest from Sheridan, who remains one of the busiest guys in Hollywood. Sheridan’s latest show “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” premiered in November, which filmed scenes in and around North Texas.