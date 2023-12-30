Castle Band at Disneyland
Castle Band at Disneyland
'If these pants were a food they would be lasagna and a glass of wine,' says one of 17,000+ five-star fans. Time to grab this winter survival essential!
The Jaguars easily defeated the Eagles 59-10 in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Saturday
More than 25,000 fans swear by this cozy pair of house shoes.
From assuming the role of Santa after his accidental death to shaming Rudolph for being different, rewatching Christmas movies in adulthood might mean the films don't hold the same nostalgic tingle they once did.
A hit with DIY fans, it easily picks up and holds screws, nails, washers and more: 'So handy.'
Between school events and the pressure to make the holidays perfect, moms are dealing with extra demands. Here's what it's like.
Two days before 23andMe disclosed that hackers had accessed the personal and genetic data of almost 7 million customers, the genetic testing giant updated its terms of service. The changes are an effort to make it more difficult for the victims of the breach to band together in filing a legal claim against the company, according to lawyers who specialize in representing victims of data breaches and the arbitration process. Three lawyers interviewed by TechCrunch called the changes in 23andMe’s terms of service with their customers “cynical,” “self-serving,” and “a desperate attempt” to protect itself and deter customers from exercising their legal rights following the massive breach of customer data.
Fortnite Festival brings Rock Band-like rhythm gaming to Epic's ever-expanding online powerhouse.
Thrasher is a new game from the artist and composer behind the 2016 nightmare-inducing 'rhythm-hell' hit Thumper. Check out the trippy first trailer here.
"I've never lied about my age. I don't buy into that bulls***. It feels like another way to make women small," says the "Waitress" star ahead of her 44th birthday.
This top-selling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
From mountain lions to a pizza delivery guy foiling a robbery attempt, cameras meant to protect post-pandemic purchases provided endless entertainment this year.
JAC Motors, a Volkswagen-backed Chinese automaker, unveiled the first mass-produced EV with a sodium-ion battery through its new Yiwei brand. Although sodium-ion battery tech has a lower density than lithium-ion, its lower costs, simpler and more abundant supplies and superior cold-weather performance could help accelerate mass EV adoption.
After 41 seasons at the helm, even good-natured Pat Sajak's bound to get "testy" once in a while.
Russell Wilson's future in Denver is in doubt after Wednesday's news.
The All-American candidate had led Illinois to a 9-2 record and a No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25.
We asked two prominent sexologists common questions about holiday hookups, breakups and sex etiquette.
The 2020 lawsuit said Google was deceiving people into thinking that they could control the information they're willing to share.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
By now you know that Gen Zers and millennials have different attitudes on skinny jeans and hair parts. But how do you zoom in?