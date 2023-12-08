New Castle County 911 center adds live video streaming to its emergency call capabilities

New Castle County 911 operators have one new tool in their belt to help residents in need: Live video streaming.

The county announced the video capabilities during a Friday morning news conference, touting its 911 center as the first in Delaware to implement the technology. New Castle County was also the first in the state to begin using Smart911 about a decade ago, a service that allows residents to create safety profiles to better provide 911 operators with personal details.

The rest of the state quickly followed suit in adopting that technology.

While it's not immediately clear whether other 911 centers in Delaware are also working to add video, Donald Holden, acting chief of emergency services for New Castle County, said its 911 center is the busiest in the state. It handles about 50% of all emergency calls, he said.

He added that New Castle County "generally lead(s) by example when it comes to technology," and that video streaming "will save lives, without a doubt."

How does it work?

There are several ways a user can share their video with 911 operators, Holden said.

If a person dials 911 from a cellphone and a call-taker determines that video could aid in the emergency response, the operator will text a link to the phone number the person is calling from. The caller then has the option to share their video, though they can also decline.

Operators cannot access video without a user clicking on the link, nor do they have access to a person's camera after the video is terminated. Once the call ends, the video is saved to a secure "cloud" − or type of internet storage − provided by the video technology operator, Rave 911.

The recording can later be accessed for investigatory reasons or, if a crime has been committed and charges are filed, prosecution.

A demonstration of how New Castle County 911 Center operators can now use live video streaming during emergency calls.

Non-911 callers can also share their video with operators, Holden said.

The process is largely the same, except that it would typically be a 911 caller giving a different phone number for operators to send the text to. Holden pointed to a scenario like the shooting at Christiana Mall in April, which garnered numerous 911 calls from people in all different locations at the mall, including those who had loved ones inside while they were elsewhere.

If a parent who called 911 knew their child was in a particular area of the mall, for example, they could provide a 911 operator with the child's phone number. The operator would then send the text to the child's phone, even if the child hadn't dialed 911.

The child would then decide whether or not to share their video.

Holden said that 911 operators will always ask if it's safe to share video before requesting access, stressing that those in an emergency must only act in a manner that's safest for them. And sometimes, he said, operators won't ask for video at all, such as if first aid is needed.

Because it takes a moment to send the link and connect to video, it's sometimes faster to have a caller who is able to perform first aid − such as CPR or a tourniquet − do so while the operator is on the line, Holden said. Emergency personnel who use the technology have been through training that covers these kinds of scenarios.

Agencies nationwide using the technology

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said Friday that the county is "one of the only" in the U.S. to have new video capability, but a Google news search shows numerous other dispatch centers − from Texas to Indiana to Minnesota to Iowa − have already implemented the technology in the last several years.

While Holden said he didn't speak to any other agencies about their experience with live streaming, he "did research a little bit" into how it works. He then spoke with Rave 911, which the county already contracts with for various school technologies, including panic buttons, already familiar with, and "was pretty comfortable with their product."

Currently, only New Castle County 911 center supervisors and assistant supervisors have been through training on how to use the video streaming, Holden said. Non-managers won't be using it, though that could change in the future.

Got a tip? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com or 302-324-2785. For all things breaking news, follow her on X at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Live video added to New Castle County 911 call services in Delaware