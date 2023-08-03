New Castle County agrees to pay $1.05M to settle lawsuit over fatal Lymond Moses shooting

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials in Delaware’s largest county have agreed to pay more than $1 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a fatal police shooting in 2021.

The settlement, obtained from New Castle County on Thursday by The Associated Press through a Freedom of Information Act request, calls for the county to pay $1.05 million to a law firm representing the family of Lymond Moses. It also calls for the dismissal of all claims against the three officers involved in the incident.

Moses, 30, was shot shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2021, as he drove toward the three county officers, who were patrolling in a Wilmington neighborhood where several stolen vehicles had been found.

The family of Lymond Moses and their attorneys, including (front, from left) Ikia Womack and Lashonnah Nix, two of Moses' sisters, his widow, Amanda Spence, and attorneys Emeka Igwe and Renee Leverette hold a press conference outside the New Castle County police headquarters after the body camera video of the police shooting of Moses was released publicly Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Moses’ family sued New Castle County and Officers Roberto Ieradi, Robert Ellis and Sean Sweeney-Jones for wrongful death and excessive force. They also alleged that the officers acted recklessly and violated Moses’ constitutional rights. The lawsuit claimed the county failed to train police properly and that its policies and practices resulted in Moses’ death.

Delaware Online/The News Journal investigation:

WHAT RECORDS REVEALED: County officers involved in Lymond Moses killing reprimanded, suspended after incident

NEW DETAILS: Triggers on the job: What interviews with police tell us after Lymond Moses' death

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Lymond Moses fatal shooting lawsuit ends with $1.05M settlement