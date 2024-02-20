New Castle County Fire Service condemns criminal behavior

The announcement of the conviction of a former Belvedere Fire Company Deputy Chief for the rape of a 15-year-old girl is a disgusting reminder of the evil that exists in our society. The fact that the perpetrator in this case was in a position of public trust — a deputy fire chief at the time of the crimes — elevates this immorality to an even higher level.

We, the leadership of the New Castle County Fire Service, condemn this misconduct in the strongest terms possible. The criminal behavior of this individual reflects poorly on our noble profession and it is incumbent upon us to reassure the public of our commitment to decency and respect for all people. There is no room in the fire, rescue and EMS community for any unethical or criminal behavior, especially behavior that takes advantage of a child.

Conviction: Jury finds former Belvedere deputy fire chief guilty of raping 15-year-old girl

Individual fire companies are responsible for disciplinary actions involving members and employees. As the leaders of the groups that represent the interests of all 21 New Castle County fire companies, we pledge to renew our efforts to ensure that only those with the character worthy of public service become, and remain associated, with our fire companies.

We are announcing that we are establishing a working group that will consist of fire service personnel and personnel from the community and public/social organizations dedicated to justice and accountability. This working group will review policies, procedures and laws governing misconduct by fire service personnel, requirements for membership/employment and best practices related to acts that could bring our departments into disrepute.

A new group seeks greater accountability in Delaware.

We want to assure the public that the dominant conversations taking place in our stations tonight is the revulsion that our firefighters and EMTs feel toward the actions of this individual and the sympathy we hold for her and her family.

This criminal does not reflect who we are.

Eric Haley is president of the New Castle County Firefighters Association. Kevin Cowperthwait is president of the New Castle County Fire Chiefs Association. Dennis E. Godek is chairman of the New Castle County Fire and Ambulance Advisory Board.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: New Castle County Fire Service condemns criminal behavior