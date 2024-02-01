New Castle County paramedic facing rape charge. Police say incidents occurred years ago

An award-winning New Castle County Paramedics corporal has been indicted on a single rape charge stemming from a series of incidents that reportedly occurred between 2004 and 2006, county police said.

Senior Cpl. Katherine Watts, who has been employed by county paramedics for more than 17 years, was charged on Thursday with fourth-degree rape. Police said the victim, who recently came forward, reported "a series of previous sexual abuses involving a person known to them."

Police said there "is no indication any of these incidents occurred while Watts was responsible for direct patient care as a New Castle County Paramedic."

Watts, who joined the county agency in 2006, has won numerous awards, including the "prestigious" Jefferson Award last year.

The award, presented by the Delaware chapter of Multiplying Good, honors "extraordinary acts of public good."

"She has dedicated a significant amount of her time towards providing CPR education to the public, specifically underserved communities," a New Castle County Paramedics post said.

Watts has also earned several other awards in her time with the agency, including after the 2013 shooting at the New Castle County courthouse — no known as the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center.

What happened?

New Castle County Police announced Watts' arrest in a Thursday afternoon news release, saying the 41-year-old turned herself in.

She was arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Police said the investigation into the allegations, which began in July, was "extensive." Detectives continue to investigate and "additional charges are possible," a news release said.

Mark Logemann, chief of the New Castle County's emergency medical services, said the agency is aware of the charges. Watts has been on administrative leave since July and "will remain on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation."

"The men and women of the New Castle County Emergency Medical Services strive to maintain the highest standards and remain committed to providing life-saving advanced life support to those in need,” Logemann said.

