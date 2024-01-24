New Castle County under dense fog advisory until 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for New Castle County as well as Upper Bucks and Lower Bucks counties until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The counties will have dense fog and visibilities of less than a quarter mile, making driving conditions hazardous.

The fog will give way to occasional rain and drizzle this afternoon. High temperatures will reach 47 degrees today.

What's the Delaware weather forecast for the weekend?

Thursday and Friday will see highs in the low - to upper 60s throughout the state with rain predicated on both days.

Saturday is looking pleasant with highs in the 50s and partly sunny skies. Sunday will be rainy with highs in the upper 40s in the north and low-50s in the south.

How long will Delaware's warm-up last?

According to Accuweather.com, the rest of January and the start of February look very mild.

Highs ranging from the mid-40s to upper-50 through the first week of February. Nightly lows will range between the mid-20s to mid-30s.

