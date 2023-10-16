New Castle father accused of battering 2-year-old son; mother charged with neglect

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle father had been charged with battering his two-year-old son.

The boy's mother, meanwhile, has been charged with neglect of a dependent for not appropriately responding to the child abuse.

Daniel Eugene Fosnaugh, 48, was charged Friday in Henry Circuit Court 1 with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, strangulation and two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under the age of 14.

Three of the four charges are Level 5 felonies carrying up to six years in prison.

He continued to be held in the Henry County jail on Monday under a $55,000 surety bond and a $5,200 cash bond.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

New Castle police on Oct. 11 were sent to the Garden Inn, 24 E. Executive Drive — where Fosnaugh had been staying with the child, and the two-year-old boy's mother, Ricci R. Wilkinson, 29 — after receiving reports that the child had been abused.

Police said the boy's injuries included a handprint on his right cheek, a scratch on his right eyelid and bruises and red marks at various locations on his face and head.

According to an affidavit, Wilkinson at first insisted her child had not been abused, saying he "falls down a lot,"

Later, however, she reportedly said Fosnaugh "gets mad at (the boy) for not being quiet a lot"

She said Fosnaugh that day had smacked the child in the face and also "smacked (the boy) all over his body with both hands."

A day earlier, she said, Fosnaugh had tried to choke their son into unconsciousness.

Wilkinson said she had not tried to get her son away from the situation because she had nowhere to go. However, her family members told police they had urged her to take her son and leave with them.

Wilkinson was arrested and charged Friday with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.

She continued to be held in the jail on Monday under a $7,500 surety bond and a $750 cash bond.

Fosnaugh declined to talk to New Castle police when he was arrested last week.

Since 2018, he has been the target of an arrest warrant issued in Randolph Superior Court, where a battery charge is pending against him.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Police: New Castle parents arrested after 2-year-old son is battered