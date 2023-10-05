Castle Hill Hospital's virtual reality kit used to help patients recover

An East Yorkshire hospital is believed to be the first in the country to use a virtual reality (VR) treadmill to help people recover from brain injuries.

The equipment at Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham aimed to "transform" the way patients exercised, a hospital spokesperson said.

The VR technology simulated real-life challenges such as shopping trips or mountain treks, according to doctors.

Dr Abayomi Salawu described it as a "ground-breaking addition".

Patients using the treadmill could walk, jog, or run in any direction, challenging themselves at their own pace, hospital bosses said.

With advanced motion sensors and responsive control systems, it could adapt to users' own movements, giving "an unparalleled level of freedom and fluidity", they added.

'Unique approach'

Dr Salawu, a consultant in rehabilitation medicine, said: "By transforming traditional exercises into immersive and enjoyable activities, we aim to motivate our patients and make their recovery journey both engaging and successful.

"Physical activity plays an important role in the recovery process and this treadmill offers a unique and effective approach to rehabilitation."

One of the key advantages of the VR treadmill was its ability to simulate various scenarios patients might encounter in daily life, such as a shopping trip or country walk, Dr Salawu said.

He said he would work with medical specialists to design suitable exercise programmes.

