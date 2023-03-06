New Castle man accused of driving drunk, reaching speeds of 120 mph in police chase

A New Castle man was arrested after state police say he drove drunk, at times hitting speeds as high as 120 mph, and going as fast as 96 mph through a construction zone.

A trooper was monitoring the construction zone around 8:20 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 79 southbound near the Interstate 279 split when he observed a vehicle, later determined to be driven by Tyler Mutschler, 30, switching lanes and going 96 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to the complaint.

The trooper activated his patrol vehicle’s lights and attempted to pull over Mutschler’s vehicle, but Mutschler accelerated and took the I-79 express lane through the construction zone, reaching speeds of 120 mph while going over the Neville Island Bridge, according to the complaint. Mutschler encountered traffic and used the emergency turn to travel north on I-79, passing vehicles on the shoulder of the road, the trooper said.

Mutschler took the Neville Island Exit and drove over a concrete median. Officers used a PIT maneuver to disable his vehicle, according to the complaint.

The trooper said Mutschler refused to comply with orders to get out of the vehicle and smelled of alcohol. The vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen as was the license plate on it. Mutschler’s license was suspended due to a DUI, according to complaint.

He was placed in the Allegheny County Jail, unable to post bond.

Mutschler is facing 20 charges, including fleeing, reckless endangerment, DUI, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, and a number of traffic violations.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

